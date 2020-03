Lena The Plug exhibe su figura y la critican por falta de estética en su cuerpo

View this post on Instagram

how have you guys been spending the past week indoors? It’s so weird to have the whole world on pause. I’ve been cooking a lot and finding a lot of joy in it. (Eating a lot too 🙈). I’ve also watched a ton of Netflix documentaries and spent way too much time admiring my cat. He basically sleeps 20 hours a day and I still feel the need to stare at him in amazement for how awesome he is 😂 happy quarantine everyone. stay safe ♥️🙏🏼