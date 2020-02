Revelan los supuestos e intimidantes mensajes que Johnny Depp habría enviado sobre Amber Heard

View this post on Instagram

@johnnydeppofficial sues British tabloid for calling him a 'wife beater'. the 55-year-old star of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling Depp a “wife beater”. Depp himself attended the High Court for the first day of the pre-trial review. The trial proper is due to start on March 23 and last two weeks. #johnnydepp #AmberHeard #tabloid #UK #Hollywood #Celebnews