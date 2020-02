Harvey Weinstein es declarado culpable de violación en tercer grado y agresión sexual

View this post on Instagram

Pedophile and rapist Harvey Weinstein was now just sentenced for; third degree rape and criminal sexual act of the first degree. These are the only 2 confirmed cases after over 80 women accused him of sexual assault and sexual harassment. • FOLLOW me and don’t forget to LIKE! • #republican #democrat #conservative #liberal #trump #trump2020 #freespeech #1stamendment #berniesanders #joebiden #hillaryclinton #usa #politics #freedom #political #dnc #gop #americafirst #ww3 #maga #kag #2A #guns #bernie #socialism #harveyweinstein #weinstein