Viralizan la última foto de Kobe Bryant tomada por un fan
Con la promesa de "tomar una mejor foto mañana", un fan adolescente se fotografió con Kobe Bryant un día antes de su fatídico accidente.
A cuatro días del fatal accidente de Kobe Bryant, un niño reveló una foto que le sacó mientras salía de su Academia de Deportes el último sábado.
En ella se pudo ver al joven Brady Smigiel, de 13 años, en primer plano y detrás de él, al exbasquetbolista. Una captura que conlleva una historia detrás y una promesa que nunca podrá hacerse realidad.
Last picture of Kobe Bryant. Picture oddly captured underneath an "EXIT" sign last Saturday at the Mamba Sports Academy….
Según relató a CNN la madre del niño, Dionne Reich Smigiel, Kobe Bryant había rechazado el pedido de Brady para tomarse una foto, empujándolo porque “estaba enojado” después de ver como el equipo de su hija perdía un partido de básquet.
El joven insistió y pese a que la leyenda de la NBA no posó, optó por presionar el botón y tomar la foto. Tal como contó Dionne Reich, el ex basquetbolista le dijo posteriormente: “Tendremos una mejor foto mañana”.
Hear Joe Smigiel, Brady Smigiel's dad, talk about his son's encounter with Kobe Bryant on News Talk 1590 KVTA Friday…
Sin embargo, esa promesa nunca pudo llevarse a cabo ya que en la mañana del domingo, Bryant falleció al caer el helicóptero en el que se trasladaba nuevamente hacia la academia para nuevos partidos de su hija.
Brady Smigiel es jugador de básquet y participaba de un torneo en la academia de Bryant. Estuvo presente en el partido que jugó Gianna el sábado, con la presencia de su padre Kobe.
La madre del joven de 13 años reconoció al canal norteamericano que sus hijos estaban “obsesionados con el baloncesto”, que eran “grandes fanáticos de Kobe” y que “no saben cómo procesar esta noticia”.
Su esposa está “devastada”
La esposa de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Laine, habló por primera vez en público sobre el tema.
“Estamos completamente devastados”, reconoció la mujer de 37 años quien hasta el momento no se había referido al trágico accidente del último domingo en Calabasas, al norte de Los Ángeles.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me.
También agradeció por las innumerables muestras de afecto recibidas.
“Mis chicas (Natalia Diamante (17), Bianka Bella (3) y Capri Kobe (7 meses), las otras hijas de la pareja, y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que nos han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este momento horrible. Gracias por todas sus plegarias. Definitivamente las necesitamos”.