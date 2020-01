Niegan visa por segunda ocasión a actor guatemalteco para estreno de aclamada película

View this post on Instagram

Exciting news! I’m glad, happy and excited to share with you all that I will be featured in two top films at the AFI Latino (American Film Institute Latino). I hope you have the chance to go and enjoy them. ———————————————————————— JOSÉ (@jose_movie) Venice 75th Film Festival Queer Lion winner. Sat 21-Sept 1:20pm – AFI Silver Theatre Wed 25-Sept 9:15pm – AFI Silver Theatre Trailer: https://youtu.be/J6dUVDrtPWE Boletos/Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/y3vk3krt ———————————————————————— DÍAS DE LUZ (@diasdeluzmovie) A great and incredible team work from Central American artists. World Premier: Wed 2-Oct – AFI Silver Theatre. Closing Night. Q&A with co-director and screenwriter Mauro Borges. Trailer: https://youtu.be/UxWAusNLG9U Boletos/Tickets: https://silver.afi.com/Browsing/Movies/Details/f-0100002662