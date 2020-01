La latina que enamoró a Kobe Bryant y hasta le enseñó a hablar español

View this post on Instagram

I live in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant is larger than life here. You cannot pass the Staples Center without seeing a monument to his greatness. He is the king of L.A. His work ethic and God-given talent made him so. This man, this legend, will truly be missed. . . Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant and his beautiful daughter, Gianna. . . Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter, Gianna (Gigi), amongst 9 killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26, 2020. . . Shocking. Heartbreaking. Words cannot express this loss.