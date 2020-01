Hija de Lupillo Rivera presume su retaguardia con un animal print de infarto

View this post on Instagram

"I'm still learning and still growing. I'm trying so hard to be a better person each day that I've fallen in love with this growing ABYSS for myself. Now, I can't stop. I'm still trying to FIGURE IT OUT AND YOU KNOW WHAT, THAT'S OKAY. I'm a keep trying to be a better woman. Thank you God for giving me another year to live. I'm deeply blessed for all these wars that have been thrown at me. I'm finally out the cage, a cheetah roaming the hills and a flower that will eternally bloom. I'll make sure you never forget my name HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY TO ME- AYANA RIVERA Hair and makeup @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @itsandresoto