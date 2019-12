Adria Arjona es considerada como la nueva promesa latina en Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

Last night was honestly amazing. We’ve been traveling the world promoting this movie and I am beyond thankful to my amazing glam team for making me look fresh and always making me feel beautiful. It really takes a village because I DO NOT always look like this. It takes a team that’s talented and passionate. So to my makeup artist @carolagmakeup thank you for beating my face and making me look like I’ve actually been sleeping. Te quiero. @jennifer_yepez thank you for making us all laugh and for taming this crazy Puerto Rican hair. @thebeautysandwich gracias lindo for making my skin look like I haven’t been on a plane in years. You are the true skin master! @alexcrotin thank you for being the hand I hold when I’m nervous and scared and for keeping this crazy group of girls always on time. And last but not least to the visionary behind it all @daniellegoldberg thank you for pushing us to always do our best. I love you all ❤️! 📸: @derekkettela