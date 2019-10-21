El príncipe Harry rompe el silencio y confirma su enemistad con su hermano
Por primera vez el príncipe Harry habló del distanciamiento que tiene del príncipe William.
Durante varios meses surgieron rumores de un posible distanciamiento del príncipe Harry de su hermano, el príncipe William.
En una entrevista para el documental de su tour por África, el hijo menor de la princesa Diana se refirió a la situación.
View this post on Instagram
Good luck to @EnglandRugby as they start their Rugby World Cup 2019 journey in Japan. Wishing everyone involved the best of luck, especially the home nations (and of course the Commonwealth nations too!). We can’t wait to see a truly spectacular display of sport over the coming weeks! Game On 🏉 . Photo © Russell Cheyne – Reuters/ @EnglandRugby
Sus declaraciones han generado gran polémica, ya que en efecto, confirmó que ambas están actualmente en “caminos diferentes”.
“Como hermanos, tenemos días buenos y días malos”, explicó el esposo de Meghan Markle.
Según el sitio “Infobae”, se cree que William expresó su preocupación por la relación de Harry con Meghan al principio de la relación, mientras que los Sussex abandonaban el Palacio de Kensington.
Pero eso no fue todo, ya que la fundación de caridad también se dividió. Actualmente, Harry y Meghan están listos para lanzar sus propios proyectos caritativos el próximo año.
View this post on Instagram
More images from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap. As part of their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Auwal Mosque – the first and oldest Mosque in South Africa. Standing as a symbol of the freedom of former slaves to worship, the Mosque hosts events with Muslim, Christian and Jewish young leaders, and encourages friendship and understanding between South Africa's varied communities. The Duke and Duchess also got to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in Africa, drafted by Tuan Guru from memory, whilst he was imprisoned on Robben Island. ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Shutterstock / PA images
“Inevitablemente suceden cosas. La mayoría de las cosas se crean de la nada, pero como hermanos, ya sabemos, tenemos días buenos y a veces malos”, resaltó Harry.
Asimismo resaltó: “Ciertamente estamos en diferentes caminos en este momento, pero siempre estaré ahí para él y sé que él siempre estará ahí para mí”.
Todo lo anterior ha generado críticas para la pareja real. Los titulares de los tabloides adjudican la culpa de “los problemas” entre los hermanos a Markle.
Publican fotos inéditas de Meghan Markle durante el rodaje de “Suits”
Hace unos días se emitió el último capítulo de la serie que lanzó al estrellato a Meghan Markle.
El príncipe Harry emprende demandas…
Hace unos días se dio a conocer que el príncipe Harry emprendió una demanda contra un periódico británico por publicar una carta privada de su esposa.
Recientemente Meghan fue entrevistada por Tom Braddy, y con los sentimientos a flor de piel confesó lo difícil que ha sido su vida en los últimos meses.
View this post on Instagram
In this clip from the upcoming #ITV documentary ‘Harry and Meghan: An African Journey,’ Meghan discusses being a member of the British Royal Family and the difficulties that have come with the hatred she has received from the press. #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #dukeofsussex #princeharry #duchessmeghan #princeharryandmeghan #duchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #princessmeghan #meghanmarkle #princewilliam #duchessofcambridge #royalfamily #theroyalfamily #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #queenelizabeth #archieharrison #babyarchie #WELOVEYOUMEGHAN #SussexTour #lyingroyalreporters #Britishmedia #britishpress #royalreporters #youngprinceharry #youngharry #piersmorgan #dailyfail
Asimismo, reveló que son muy pocas las personas que le cuestionan si ella se encuentra bien.
“Mis amigos británicos me dijeron que los tabloides británicos destruirían mi vida”, puntualizó la duquesa de Sussex.