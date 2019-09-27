Bella Thorne triunfa en el cine para adultos y Pornhub le dará un premio
La actriz pasó de ser chica Disney a una ser una promesa en la industria del cine porno, pues será premiada gracias su primera película erótica "Her & Him".
A sus 21 años, Bella Thorne recibirá un premio de honor por dirigir su primera película pornográfica, llamada “Her & Him”.
La organización de la segunda edición de los Premios Pornhub anunció este jueves que Thorne recibirá el galardón Vision Award durante una ceremonia, que se celebrará en Los Ángeles el próximo 11 de octubre.
El evento contará con las actuaciones musicales de Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Ty Dollar Sign y Rico Nasty, entre otros artistas.
"Estoy emocionada porque visiones de belleza como ésta brillen bajo una nueva luz", dijo Thorne en un comunicado publicado por la revista de entretenimiento The Hollywood Reporter.
What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men… Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make your self happy. But All those things sound so fucking scary to me. all I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me it's ok, I want him to look me in the eyes and let me know I'm accepted. Why? Because I can't accept myself. For some reason in my head I'm just not fucking good enough. Not good enough for him or Her or anyone else. And if it's not him I just look for the "next" him, or her Why can't I just look for the next me? Find me and accept me. Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world…or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn't matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now. I can't blame my childhood, in fact I can't blame anyone for anything. All I can do is blame me. I blame me for not loving myself. I blame me for not thinking I'm attractive, I blame me for putting this on everyone around me. Expecting people to love me enough for me to love myself. But at the end of the day that will never happen. Because the only way to get to your end goal is to work through it. Not around or above or try and find a cheat code so you don't have to hurt as much. You have to hurt in this world. Hurting, loving, and accepting. That's what our emotional world lays on. Right now I only have one of those things. Can you guess what it is? Hurting. Right now I only hurt…but I'm not hurting for other people no I'm only hurting myself. By not loving me and by not accepting me. Usually these free handed writing bits..they have an end, but I don't have an end. I'm still figuring it out as always. So is that ok? Is it ok to know what your end goal Is but absolutely no way or idea how to achieve it. It's probably not but I can only start by accepting it. This poem is about mommy and daddy and me and you ❤️ #thelifeofawannabemogul
"Romper el tabú de lo que se clasifica como bello siempre ha sido una visión mía y me da mucha alegría ver que esto es reconocido por lo que realmente es… Un bello arte visionario", aseguró la joven.
El debut en la industria pornográfica de Thorne se inició el pasado agosto, cuando estrenó Ella y él, que tiene en los papeles principales a Abella Danger y Small Hands -actores populares en esa categoría de entretenimiento- e incluye música del rapero Mod Sun, que precisamente fue pareja de la realizadora.
"Mi idea inicial fue crear una película navideña de horror, pero en cambio hice una cinta hermosa y etérea", señaló Thorne en un vídeo para promocionar el proyecto.
Otros detalles
Thorne, nacida en Florida en 1997, inició su carrera artística a los seis años de edad y en 2010 asumió el papel de CeCe Jones, una bailarina en la serie "Shake It Up" de los canales de Disney, donde se convirtió en una actriz muy popular entre las adolescentes.
Debutó como cantante en 2011, cuando lanzó su primer sencillo "Watch Me" a dúo con Zendaya para la banda sonora de "Shake It Up: Break It Down" y más tarde, en 2012 lanzó su segundo sencillo "TTYLXOX".
El 23 de agosto de 2016 se declaró bisexual; y en julio de este año en una entrevista para el programa "Good Morning America" declaró: "Soy pansexual y no lo sabía".
Además, reveló haber sufrido abusos mientras trabajaba para Disney entre los 6 y los 14 años.