FOTO. Meghan Markle muestra sin complejos su pancita posparto

View this post on Instagram

Just over one week ago, The Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of #TheSmartSet, an initiative to support the women of @SmartWorksCharity. In just eight days, your active support has helped equip the women of Smart Works with enough units from this capsule collection to help for a full year! Though many of the items sold out quickly, most are being restocked so you can continue to play your part. In partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo, this project utilises the 1:1 model where for each item purchased, the same item is donated to empower these women as they mobilise into the workforce. There is still one more week, so please continue to spread the word and know that your small contribution is having a BIG impact in helping women in the community! Thank you for your continued support – more updates soon!