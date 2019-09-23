FOTO. Meghan Markle muestra sin complejos su pancita posparto
La duquesa de Sussex no ha tenido reparo en mostrarse al natural en las redes sociales.
Fue hace cuatro meses que Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry le dieron la bienvenida al pequeño Archie.
La maternidad es algo que se está tomando con calma la duquesa de Sussex y prueba de ello han sido las recientes fotografías que se publicaron en Instagram.
Just over one week ago, The Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of #TheSmartSet, an initiative to support the women of @SmartWorksCharity. In just eight days, your active support has helped equip the women of Smart Works with enough units from this capsule collection to help for a full year! Though many of the items sold out quickly, most are being restocked so you can continue to play your part. In partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo, this project utilises the 1:1 model where for each item purchased, the same item is donated to empower these women as they mobilise into the workforce. There is still one more week, so please continue to spread the word and know that your small contribution is having a BIG impact in helping women in the community! Thank you for your continued support – more updates soon!
En las imágenes se puede ver a la exactriz más relajada que nunca. Las fotografías demuestran que su pancita todavía está volviendo a su ser. Con una camiseta blanca y un pantalón negro, Meghan ha mostrado lo orgullosa que se siente con su figura.
Lejos de ocultarla o disimularla, la mamá de Archie ha querido dejarse ver tal cual, al natural y como cualquier mujer al poco tiempo de haberse convertido en madre.
Meghan Markle y su línea de ropa ¿un fracaso?
Sin lugar a duda, Markle sigue marcando una pauta en el reinado británico. Recordemos que hace tan solo unos días, la ahora esposa del príncipe Harry lanzó una línea de ropa “Smart Works”.
Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London…Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity – in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo – are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet – a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project – placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other – another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” – The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story – how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins
Su nuevo proyecto ha tenido un buen recibimiento. El anterior lo lanzó de la mano de diseñadoras como Misha Nonoo, quien es su gran amiga.
Cabe mencionar que la semana pasada habían señalado que la línea había sufrido perdidas millonarias, señalando a Markle como un amuleto de mala suerte.
Revelan fotos nunca antes vistas del embarazo de Meghan Markle
La cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex en Instagram compartió una serie de fotografías inéditas de Meghan Markle.
Sin embargo, según lo compartido por la duquesa se ha vendido tan bien su línea que la institución que apoya a mujeres de bajos recursos a integrarse al mundo laboral ya cuenta con conjuntos para todo un año.
“En solo ocho días, su apoyo activo ha ayudado a equipar a las mujeres de Smart Works con suficientes unidades de esta colección cápsula para ayudar durante un año completo. Aunque muchos de los artículos se agotaron rápidamente, la mayoría se están reabasteciendo”, expresó la exactriz de “Suits”.
Actualmente, la cuenta de Instagram de los duques de Sussex supera los más de 9 millones de seguidores.