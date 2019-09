Victoria Beckham lleva su último desfile al Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores en Londres

View this post on Instagram

Lightness, easiness, freedom. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS20. It’s about dynamic women today, women in motion. Controlled and free, living life, reality and believability. There is always a duality in women, moving between different ideas, different moods. I want clothes that move with a woman, that move with her life. Watch the show live from #LFW here at 2PM GMT. x VB #VBSS20 is hosted by the GREAT Britain campaign in the Durbar Court, in support of the UK’s fashion industry and the creative talent behind it. @welcometogreat