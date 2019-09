FOTO. Sin cabello y con su trasero desnudo, Selma Blair genera polémica

View this post on Instagram

Mom! I have arrived! I am on the cover of @people and the Michigan girl in me is smiling way too broadly. This is such an honor to have this magazine and this thoughtful writer @karajwarner , pay a tribute to chronic illness and the people who pave the way to healing and love. This isn’t about how sick I may seem. This is about me as a mom and friend and a person who is growing every day and I hope some of you feel represented. Thank you. #queenforaday or however long this magazine stays on newsstands. 👑. Ps. On newsstands. Go buy so you can read the actual cover cause this country western fan cropped off the other news 🤷‍♀️