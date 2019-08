Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson domina la lista de actores mejor pagados

View this post on Instagram

King of the beach. (while secretly my mind says "I'd reaaaally love tequila and a fruity snack"). Wrapped a bad ass shoot w/ @brianbowensmith for our massive outdoor campaign for #BAYWATCH – this look will be plastered all over the world on giant billboards, posters, sides of skyscrapers, cruise ships, jumbo jets, women's locker rooms and Vin Diesel's garage. We're puttin' together a truly one of kind, never seen before in the history of Hollywood campaign I think you guys'll really dig and have fun with. We're a bad ass Rated R squad and officially considered the "Avengers of the beach".. minus all the cool flying around, with a strong touch of family dysfunction.