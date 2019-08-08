Kate Middleton se muestra como nunca antes, en shorts en evento público

View this post on Instagram

What an incredible, breathtaking Wimbledon final 🎾 @djokernole and @rogerfederer! Congratulations Novak on your fifth #Wimbledon title! The Duke of Kent, President of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of The All England Lawn Tennis Club presented this year’s @Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final trophies 🏆 following the match. Ahead of the final, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked the ballboys, ballgirls, staff and referees for their tireless work in making this year’s tournament a huge success. 📷Wimbledon/PA