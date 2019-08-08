Kate Middleton se muestra como nunca antes, en shorts en evento público
La esposa del príncipe William enseñó las perfectas piernas que tiene luciendo un short azul durante la regata de la Copa de Reyes.
Si algo ha caracterizado a Kate Middleton es que siempre luce impecable y hermosa en los eventos a los que asiste, en hermosos vestidos de diseñadores prestigiados, viéndose como toda una reina.
Pero hoy, la duquesa de Cambridge se mostró como nunca la habíamos visto. Pues fue captada usando unos shorts.
Para nadie es un secreto que la esposa del príncipe William es una mujer hermosa y que posee esbelta y delgada figura, a pesar de haber tenido 3 hijos sigue igual.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with The King’s Cup charity ambassadors, Fara Williams for @CentrepointUK, Dan Snow for @LDNairamb, Bear Grylls for @Tusk_org, John Bishop for @ActionAddiction, Katie Thistleton for @Place2Be, and Helen Glover for @AFNCCF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NqcAREjPJX
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 8, 2019
Los posibles futuros reyes del Reino Unido abordaron un yate de lo más casuales y contentos, para participar en la Copa de Reyes en Cowes, Inglaterra, donde ella lució un look de acuerdo a la ocasión pero que dejó impresionados a todos.
Y es que, luciendo un diminuto short, la duquesa mostró los atributos que esconde debajo de los vestidos y son unas impresionantes piernas torneadas.
Acompañado de una playera blanca tipo polo, tenis deportivos grises, y una gorra que recogía su larga melena, la posible futura Reina lució menos royal que nunca y encantó.
Más detalles
La competencia, que se realiza por las aguas de la isla de Wight, tiene un objetivo primordial y es para recaudar fondos para 8 organizaciones que patrocinan los duques.
Por su parte, el hijo de Lady Di dejó guardados sus trajes formales para lucir igual que su esposa. Con un short azul y una gorra.
View this post on Instagram
What an incredible, breathtaking Wimbledon final 🎾 @djokernole and @rogerfederer! Congratulations Novak on your fifth #Wimbledon title! The Duke of Kent, President of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of The All England Lawn Tennis Club presented this year’s @Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final trophies 🏆 following the match. Ahead of the final, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked the ballboys, ballgirls, staff and referees for their tireless work in making this year’s tournament a huge success. 📷Wimbledon/PA
En esta ocasión, William compitió en nombre de su patrocinado Child Bereavement UK, mientras que Kate fue a nombre de la Royal Foundation.
Asimismo, estuvieron acompañados por la atleta olímpica Helen Glover que representó el Anna Freud Centre y el comediante de stand-up John Bishop irá con Action on Adiction. La regata contará con la presencia de 500 personas del público, que podrán ver competir a los royals y a las celebridades que invitaron.
View this post on Instagram
⛵ …and they’re off! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are going head to head in The King’s Cup, raising awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses’ patronages. The Duke is competing on behalf of @childbereavementuk and The Duchess on behalf of the Early Years programme delivered by The Royal Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses are joined by Fara Williams for @centrepointuk, Dan Snow for @ldnairamb, Bear Grylls for @tusk_org, John Bishop for @actiononaddiction, Katie Thistleton for @_place2be, and Helen Glover for @afnccf. Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support. Visit the link in our bio to find out more.