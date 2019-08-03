Manta que cubrió a Archie genera gran polémica en la familia real
Tanto Meghan Markle como el príncipe Harry siguen en el ojo del huracán, luego del nacimiento del pequeño Archie.
Hace tan solo unas semanas atrás, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry le dieron la bienvenida a su primer hijo: Archie. El pequeño se ha convertido en el centro de atención de los medios de comunicación.
Con el fin de apoyar a su esposo, la exactriz asistió a un evento deportivo en compañía de su primogénito. Para la actividad, Markle decidió utilizar un vestido en color verde, mientras que al pequeño lo envolvió en una manta en color blanco con detalles dorados.
Recordemos que en múltiples ocasiones, Meghan se ha declarado como militante por la ecología, por lo que la manta que usó su hijo era de algodón Erawan, una pieza tradicional de la India.
La polémica sigue a Meghan Markle
La prenda en cuestión es vendida por la marca Malabar Baby, con sede en Hong Kong, y se especializa en ropa orgánicas para bebes. Sin embargo, su fabricación estaría a cargo de la empresa textil Nakiya, en India.
Todos los datos anteriores los arrojó el diario británico Daily Mail. En el informe se resaltó que los trabajadores de dicha empresa cobran 70 euros por un mes de trabajo con semanas de 48 horas, lo que significa que estarían sufriendo de explotación laboral.
La polémica viene a manchar la labor social que realizan el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, como miembros de la monarquía británica. Recordemos que los duques patrocinan varias instituciones benéficas en países subdesarrollados.
“La manta casi cuesta lo que gano en dos semanas y eso es difícil de creer en mí. Luchamos para llegar a fin de mes y al vida es muy difícil para nosotros”, enfatizó una fuente al tabloide.
Asimismo, la informante expresó su asombró al saber que Meghan Markle pagó un total de 33 euros por la prenda.
En su publicación, Daily Mail ha calificado de “hipócrita” la acción de la duquesa.