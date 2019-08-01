Revelan fotos nunca antes vistas del embarazo de Meghan Markle
La cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex en Instagram compartió una serie de fotografías inéditas de Meghan Markle.
A pesar de las polémicas, Meghan Markle disfrutó cada una de las etapas de su embarazo. Durante los meses de gestación, la exactriz siempre lució radiante.
Recientemente, en la cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex en Instagram, se compartieron una serie de fotografías de las esposa del príncipe Harry nunca antes vistas.
The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren't always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn't necessarily "suit" the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, "[reframing] the idea of charity as community," as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month's British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because "not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story; it reminds us we are in it together."
Asimismo, en las postales, se puede ver a la duquesa de Sussex vistiendo de forma elegante. “Estamos orgullosos de apoyar una iniciativa muy especial este otoño”, dice el encabezado del posteo.
Posteriormente, se detalla que los duqueas estarían apoyando una nueva causa. “La duquesa se conmovió con el trabajo tan impactante que ha realizado esta organización sin fines de lucro. Ayuda a mujeres, dándoles habilidades”, se lee a continuación.
A pesar del avanzado estado de Meghan que se puede notar en las instantáneas, la exactriz se tomó el tiempo para conocer más detalles de la organización. Con dicha marca, Markle lanzará su propia colección de moda.
Cabe resaltar que, según “CNN”, el proyecto beneficiará a Smart Works. Dicha organización benéfica brinda ropa y capacitación a mujeres desempleadas.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film's release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex's upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President.
“Por cada artículo comprado por un cliente, uno es donado a la organización benéfica”, escribió la exprotagonista de la serie “Suits”.
Durante el mes de septiembre, la duquesa será la editora invitada de la famosa revista de modas “Vogue”.
Meghan Markle reaparecerá en "Suits"
Asimismo, hace tan solo unos días, los productores de la serie en la que participó Markle, resaltaron que ella tendrá una intervención en la temporada final.
Así será la intervención de Meghan Markle en la última temporada de Suits
Meghan Merkle interpretó por muchos años el personaje de Rachel Zane en la serie “Suits”.
De acuerdo con una publicación de “Hola”, Patrick J. Adams, quien regresará al proyecto televisivo una vez más interpretando a Mike Ross, reveló más detalles de la participación de la duquesa en “Sussex”.
Actualmente, la cuenta de los duques de Sussex supera los más de 9 millones de seguidores. Cabe destacar que esta se abrió hace tan solo unos meses.