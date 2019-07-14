Youtuber muere al conducir patineta eléctrica
La presentadora y entrenadora británica Emily Hartridge falleció este fin de semana en un aparente accidente.
Emily Hartridge, una destacada estrella británica de YouTube, entrenadora personal y presentadora de televisión, falleció luego de sufrir un aparente accidente con un scooter eléctrico (patineta) el viernes por la tarde en Londres. Ella tenía 35 años.
La muerte fue confirmada el sábado por la tarde por alguien en su cuenta de Instagram que compartió el mensaje con el mundo y sorprendió a los fanáticos y seguidores de Hartridge.
Mensaje
"Hola a todos. Esto es algo horrible que decir sobre Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos de ustedes esperaban ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única forma de contactarlos a la vez. Emily estuvo involucrada en un accidente ayer y falleció. Todos la queríamos en pedazos y nunca la olvidaremos. Ella ha tocado tantas vidas que es difícil imaginar cosas sin ella. Ella era una persona muy especial xxx".
I AM ALIVE ❤️ – The last time I came to Mykonos I was taking every anti anxiety drug under the sun and I was riddled with anxiety 😰 – Fast forward 3 years and I haven’t thought about anxiety once since I arrived here 🙏 At times I didn’t think I would make it and I am sure there will be many more tough times ahead because that’s just life 🤚🏽 – But I got through it. I survived it and I am stronger than ever before 💪🏻 – It doesn’t matter how long it takes you to recover because everyone is different. It took me a long time because I am one impatient mother f*cker 🤷🏻♀️ But here I am, living proof that not only does your mental health NOT define you, it can actually MAKE you 🙌🏼 – Keep on going. I survived and so can you ❣️ – Pic by my love @georgiespurling 📸 _____________________________________________________ #greece #holiday #kouros #gifted #anxiety #mentalhealth #depression #recovery #kouroshotel #lean #goals #fitness #fit #legs #bodygoals #beautiful #fitnessmotivation #abs #strong #muscles #yoga #yogi #boxing #girlswhobox #ukfitfam #fitfam #travel #travelblogger #bikini #bikinibody
Incidente con scooter
Según "The Guardian", el Servicio de Policía Metropolitana de Londres publicó detalles el viernes por la noche de un incidente que involucró a una mujer en un scooter eléctrico y un camión, que aparentemente colisionó en una intersección en el área metropolitana (abajo):
“La policía fue llamada a las 08:36 horas del viernes 12 de julio a los informes de un scooter eléctrico en colisión con un camión en Queenstown Road, cruce con Battersea Park Road SW8. Oficiales y servicio de ambulancias de Londres asistieron. Una mujer de unos 30 años había sufrido lesiones graves y fue tristemente declarada muerta en el lugar ".
Primer accidente
Fue la primera colisión fatal que involucra una patineta eléctrica en Gran Bretaña.
Hartridge había estado en YouTube durante años y desde entonces había hecho la transición hacia una carrera en crecimiento como presentador de televisión en Gran Bretaña.
Su muerte fue lamentada por muchos colegas creadores y YouTubers que la conocieron, e incluso aquellos que amaban su trabajo y su pasión desde lejos.
Última publicación en Instagram
Emily Hartridge compartió su última imagen el viernes, que debatía qué debía ser femenino o masculino.
"Emily, ¿eres un hombre? Alguien me envió un mensaje en Instagram la semana pasada y no me molesta".
‘EMILY, ARE YOU A MAN?’ 💪🏻🙄 • Someone messaged me this on Instagram last week and it doesn’t upset me ❌ I just think it’s LAUGHABLE 🤣 • This is 2019, how are some of us still stuck in the 1800s 🤦🏻♀️ • I don’t believe there are such things as ‘Manly’ or ‘feminine’, what a crock of 💩 • Those terms were merely created by society years ago and much like sheep, we have all followed these rules for centuries 🙄 • Men go to work. Women stay home and cook. Men bring in the money. Women look after the children. Men are the bosses. Women are the assistants. Men drink the drinks. Women bring them the drinks. Men play sports. Women watch. Men drive the cars, women sit in the passenger seat. Men have muscles. Women need to stay thin…….BORE OFF MATE 🤚🏽 • We as women have come so far but there are STILL some men around who just can’t handle what strong ass mother f*ckers we have become 🤟🏼 • Just so you know, all those comments do is make us want to look stronger and be stronger 💪🏻 • I have never adhered to societal norms and I am certainly not going to start now 🙅🏻♀️ • Whenever I get comments like this, I just think how sad that you are constantly scrolling on your computer or phone looking for someone to upset whilst we are out in the REAL WORLD living our lives 😁 • Now can someone please pass me a dumbbell? And make it a heavy one 🏋️♂️ ________________________________________________ #strong #strength #muscles #motivation #abs #lean #goals #female #empowerment #femaleempowerment #truth #positivity #positivethinking #body #fit #beautiful #fitnessgirl #boxing #girlswhobox #yoga #yogi