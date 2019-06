Las fotos de Emma Watson en diminuto bikini de las que todos hablan

View this post on Instagram

“We urge G7 leaders to be as brave as women and girls are every single day. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We expect G7 states to urgently adopt, fully implement and fund, the most ambitious legislative frameworks on combating gender based violence against women in order to create a fair, safe and dignified world for its constituents. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This goes beyond politics, and left and right. We are simply asking member states to protect universal human rights and be the leaders we know they can be. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As human beings, please do not be passive bystanders to the attacks and roll backs we see happening all around us and every day on women’s rights all across the world – be active participants in moving us forward.” ~ @g7 Gender Equality Advisory Council, Paris 2019