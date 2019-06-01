Sarah Hyland sorprende con su sexy desnudo en Instagram
La actriz de "Modern Family" publicó una foto sin nada ropa, la cual llamó mucho la atención por los comentarios que generó. Algunos alaban su belleza pero otros critican su delgadez.
Sarah Hyland sorprendió a sus seguidores al aparecer totalmente desnuda en una foto que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram.
La protagonista de la serie “Modern Family” aparece en una tina, sin nada de ropa, y tapando sus partes íntimas con una revista.
Sin embargo, la imagen no obtuvo la respuesta esperada y provocó un debate entre los usuarios.
Algunos halagaron la sensualidad y belleza de la actriz, pero otros atacaron su figura que en la mayoría de ocasiones luce muy delgada.
Asimismo, ella ha logrado ignorar esos ataques y disfruta compartir con ellos detalles de su vida privada.
El libro que sostiene es parte de una campaña de Olay, una marca con la que ella está asociada.
La celebridad les dijo a sus seguidores que sus cristales de baño y su libro finalmente habían llegado por correo.
Según contó hace unas semanas, el libro "Transformation by Olay" sigue la historia de la transformación de la piel de Hyland, y también incluye historias de cómo han cambiado la piel de otras mujeres.
Hyland dijo que el libro sería un recordatorio diario para que ella se tomara un tiempo para cuidarse, algo que significaba tomar baños "lujosos".
Olay compartió recientemente un desafío que alienta a las mujeres a usar el gel de baño, de la compañía, durante dos semanas, buscando ver si los clientes notan un cambio en su piel.
El producto Olay cuenta con una gran cantidad de cremas hidratantes y limpiadores.
En una entrevista con la revista Forbes, Hyland dijo que se había asociado con Olay porque a ella le gustaba el hecho de que el enfoque del proyecto fuera la confianza y la fortaleza.
La actriz de "Private Parts" ha estado publicando últimamente fotos mostrando una piel más sana . La semana pasada, publicó una foto de sus impresionantes abdominales, promoviendo la positividad del cuerpo y dejando ver sus cicatrices quirúrgicas.