Kate Middleton presume a sus hijos tras nacimiento del bebé de Meghan Markle
Las fotos más recientes de los tres hijos Kate Middleton y el príncipe William han enternecido las redes. Mientras que Meghan Markle y príncipe Harry no quieren que le tomen fotos a su recién nacido.
Con seis fotografías y un video, Kate Middleton presumió a su familia en el Jardín de Regreso a la Naturaleza de RHS en el Chelsea Flower Show.
El duque y la duquesa de Cambridge visitaron el sitio ecológico el domingo por la tarde.
Kate Middleton es defensora de los beneficios que tiene el aire libre en la salud física y mental.
"Y del impacto positivo que la naturaleza y el medio ambiente pueden tener en particular en el desarrollo infantil", comunicó el palacio Kensington.
Los primos del recién nacido Archi
En los últimos meses, el príncipe George, la princesa Charlotte y el príncipe Louis han ayudado a la duquesa a recolectar musgo, hojas y ramitas.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Middleton en una entrevista para la BBC que espera que el bosque que han creado "inspire a las familias".
"Inspire a los niños y las comunidades para salir, disfrutar de la naturaleza y el aire libre y pasar tiempo de calidad juntos ”, expresó.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Sobre el Jardín Regreso a la Naturaleza
El jardín fue diseñado por The Duchess y los famosos arquitectos paisajistas Andrée Davies y Adam White.
View this post on Instagram
90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. That’s why I think it’s so important, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow
El jardín es un entorno de bosques para que las familias y las comunidades se unan y se conecten con la naturaleza.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Totalmente al contrario
Mientras, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry no la han pasado bien en cuanto a fotos con su bebé.
Recientemente, Harry demandó a Splash News y a Photo Agency por tomar fotografías invasivas de su propiedad de Oxfordshire.
La agencia supuestamente se desplazó sobre la casa con un helicóptero.
Y tomó fotografías directamente en su sala de estar, comedor y dormitorio, informó Fox News.
El objetivo de los fotógrafos fue obtener nuevas fotografías de Meghan Markle junto al recién nacido Archi.