James Gunn regresará para dirigir “Guardianes de la Galaxia 3”

When we’re shooting scenes on blue screen stages – like the end of #GotGVol2 – we do incredibly specific animations of the scenes before shooting – basically, making the movie once before we make it for real to decrease potential for error. So the cast, instead of being lost in these scenes with me screaming, “now look at a spaceship over there!” knows exactly what each shot is, and understands the sequence as a whole. The more we all know the movie we’re making, the more natural it is in the end. Anyway, this is me showing the guys the animated version of the big group hero shot and letting them know how we were going to do it right before shooting.