Actrices de Hollywood visitan a migrantes en la frontera

Shelters like @espaciomigrante are providing beds, food, medical & psychological care for families who have made harrowing journeys to seek asylum and are being turned back at our border. They need financial support. You can donate at Espaciomigrante.org – special thanks to @baby2baby who sent down the bundles of supplies we are handing out to children in this video. Video by @ryanpierswilliams #supportingfamilies #harnessbeyondborders (see my previous post for more on our trip)