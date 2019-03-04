Elenco de Beverly Hills 90210 y varios famosos lloran la muerte de Luke Perry

El actor estadounidense falleció este lunes tras sufrir un derrame cerebral, distintas celebridades que han compartido escenas con él mostraron su tristeza tras enterarse de la noticia.

Por Luisa María Godínez

Luke Perry, uno de los protagonistas de la serie "Beverly Hills 90210" ha fallecido este lunes en el hospital St. Joseph de Los Ángeles, según informa el portal estadounidense TZM.

El actor 52 años había sufrido un derrame cerebral el pasado miércoles tras el que había sido trasladado al hospital, donde había permanecido sedado a la espera de comprobar su evolución.

De acuerdo con el representante de Perry, al momento de fallecer se encontraban con él sus hijos Jack y Sophie así como su prometida Wendy Madison, su expesposa Rachel Sharp, su madre Ann Bennett, su padrastro Steve Bennett, sus hermanos Tom Perry y Amy Coder, y algunos amigos cercanos.

Por medio de las redes sociales, distintas celebridades que han compartido escenas con él mostraron su tristeza tras enterarse de la noticia.

Uno de los primeros actores en reaccionar fue Ian Ziering que en la serie interpretaba a Steve, uno de los personajes más carismáticos.

Ziering ha subido a su cuenta de Instagram una imagen junto a Perry en la que este sale feliz riendo junto a un conmovedor texto:

"Querido Luke, siempre disfrutaré de los recuerdos que hemos compartido durante los últimos treinta años. Que tu viaje se vea enriquecido por las almas magníficas Dios, por favor, dale un asiento cerca de ti, se lo merece", escribió.

 

Su carrera

El actor había saltado a la fama en los años noventa por interpretar a Dylan McKay en Beverly Hills, una serie que contó con casi 300 episodios y se emitió desde 1990 hasta el año 2000.

Esta dio pie a varias series derivadas entre las que destacó Melrose Place (1992-1999).

Después de alcanzar la fama  continuó apareciendo en varias series y películas y es uno de los actores de televisión más prolíficos de Hollywood.

Actualmente participaba en la serie Riverdale, donde interpreta al padre de Archie, Fred Andrews. Tiene dos hijos con su exesposa, la actriz Rachel Sharp.

En cine ha participado en títulos como "El quinto elemento", "Redemption Road" y "8 segundos", entre otras.

Pero fue la televisión la que le dio la popularidad gracias a su trabajo en "Buffy, cazavampiros", "Oz" o la más reciente de todas, cuya tercera temporada todavía se encuentra en emisión.

