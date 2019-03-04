Elenco de Beverly Hills 90210 y varios famosos lloran la muerte de Luke Perry

Luke Perry, uno de los protagonistas de la serie "Beverly Hills 90210" ha fallecido este lunes en el hospital St. Joseph de Los Ángeles, según informa el portal estadounidense TZM.

El actor 52 años había sufrido un derrame cerebral el pasado miércoles tras el que había sido trasladado al hospital, donde había permanecido sedado a la espera de comprobar su evolución.

De acuerdo con el representante de Perry, al momento de fallecer se encontraban con él sus hijos Jack y Sophie así como su prometida Wendy Madison, su expesposa Rachel Sharp, su madre Ann Bennett, su padrastro Steve Bennett, sus hermanos Tom Perry y Amy Coder, y algunos amigos cercanos.

Por medio de las redes sociales, distintas celebridades que han compartido escenas con él mostraron su tristeza tras enterarse de la noticia.

Uno de los primeros actores en reaccionar fue Ian Ziering que en la serie interpretaba a Steve, uno de los personajes más carismáticos.

Ziering ha subido a su cuenta de Instagram una imagen junto a Perry en la que este sale feliz riendo junto a un conmovedor texto:

"Querido Luke, siempre disfrutaré de los recuerdos que hemos compartido durante los últimos treinta años. Que tu viaje se vea enriquecido por las almas magníficas Dios, por favor, dale un asiento cerca de ti, se lo merece", escribió.

A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW. pic.twitter.com/1YNhbaupHv — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) March 4, 2019

Rest Luke — the way you always treated me (and anyone I ever introduced you to, no matter how much they screamed and squealed with joy and excitement) — in peace. #RIPLukePerry Cherish every moment. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Cgd9qeVKRX — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 4, 2019

I’m heartbroken to hear Luke Perry passed away. Sending love to his family and friends. R.I.P. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) March 4, 2019

#LukePerry was my first & only tv crush. If anyone in his family happens to see this: thank you for sharing your loved one with us. We mourn with you & cherish his memory always ❤️ — Rachael Leigh Cook (@RachaelLCook) March 4, 2019

RIP my friend. Too soon. #LukePerry — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry 💔 — Janel Parrish (@JanelParrish) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated [email protected] you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him.

RIP, deari… https://t.co/OvqjOm2mqK pic.twitter.com/HktgGQinVy — Christine Elise (@celisemccarthy) March 4, 2019

L.P. you

made every

situation better,

my man. your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years. ©️ ❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry .. big love to his friends and family ❤️😔🙏🏼tragic — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 4, 2019

Su carrera

El actor había saltado a la fama en los años noventa por interpretar a Dylan McKay en Beverly Hills, una serie que contó con casi 300 episodios y se emitió desde 1990 hasta el año 2000.

Esta dio pie a varias series derivadas entre las que destacó Melrose Place (1992-1999).

Después de alcanzar la fama continuó apareciendo en varias series y películas y es uno de los actores de televisión más prolíficos de Hollywood.

Actualmente participaba en la serie Riverdale, donde interpreta al padre de Archie, Fred Andrews. Tiene dos hijos con su exesposa, la actriz Rachel Sharp.

En cine ha participado en títulos como "El quinto elemento", "Redemption Road" y "8 segundos", entre otras.

Pero fue la televisión la que le dio la popularidad gracias a su trabajo en "Buffy, cazavampiros", "Oz" o la más reciente de todas, cuya tercera temporada todavía se encuentra en emisión.