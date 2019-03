VIDEO. Captan a Yanet García besando apasionadamente a su nuevo novio en plena calle

View this post on Instagram

Everything. In. Life. Is. Happening. For You! To make you stronger, wiser and more compassionate. Your greatest setbacks are actually your most important gifts to help you learn and move forward. When we start to look at every obstacle as an opportunity for growth and to deepen our ability to love others more, that's when beautiful things begin to unfold.