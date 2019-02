Si envejecieran, ¿cuántos años tendrían hoy los personajes de Los Simpson?

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone, Homer Simpson here!! I finally was able to log in after I remembered that my Instagram password is "bartlisatheotherone512". For Valentine's Day, I’m throwing back to some all-time Marge kisses. Marge's lips are one of my all-time favorite things to put my lips on, right up there with donuts, ice cream, pie, frosting, hamburgers, roast beef, all other types of beef, and the general concept of "leftovers." #TBT #TheSimpsons #Homer #Marge #Simpsons #ValentinesDay #Kisses