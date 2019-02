FOTOS. Las sexys porristas del Super Bowl que se robaron las miradas

View this post on Instagram

Just six years ago we received an email with a "weird request" from the Los Angeles @rams, asking if we could design custom cheerleading boots for the team. Ecstatically we said YES and have been making boots for the @rams since. As we watch them in the Super Bowl Final tonight (!!!) look for the white @poppybarley boots and cheer a little louder. Go Rams Go! #superbowl #superbowl53 #losangelesrams #losangelesramsfootball #losangelesramscheerleaders #customboots #customcheerleadingboots #edmontonmade #designedincanada #poppybarley #luxuryforthepeople #nfl #nflcheerleading