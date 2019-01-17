Estos nominados actuarán en la entrega de los Grammy
La Academia de la Grabación anunció este jueves sobre las figuras que subirán al escenario durante la premiación el próximo 10 de febrero.
Los nominados a álbum del año Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae y Post Malone actuarán en la próxima ceremonia de los premios Grammy.
La Academia de la Grabación anunció este jueves que Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello y Dan + Shay también subirán al escenario en la gala del 10 de febrero. Los Grammy se transmitirán en vivo por CBS desde el Staples Center en Los Ángeles.
View this post on Instagram
New Year’s Eve has always been my favorite holiday- even more than Christmas- there’s something so crazy about thinking of all the moments and emotions and people you met and memories you made at the end of the year, and knowing you couldn’t have predicted ANY of it. Realizing that something unexpected happening in a moment changed your day, changed the course of the week, changed your life for that year, and so on…. every single day really is a blank page; and that thought is both terrifying and exactly what it means to be alive. Looking back on this year, I’ve never felt more alive, never felt the experience of being a human more intensely. I’m exhausted. LOL. But that’s how I want it. 2018. I’ve never been more in love with life than I was this year. It’s messy, it’s beautiful, it’s hard, it’s unpredictable, it’s full of hope and dreams and discovering who you are, it’s so damn precious. How the story unfolds is and isn’t under our control- all we can do is decide to show up- no matter how scary it is, no matter what happens…. to see how it turns out. Here’s to a blank page tomorrow. Happy new year ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
Otros candidatos a álbum del año son Drake, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. y la banda sonora de "Black Panther", curada por Kendrick Lamar.
Lamar es el máximo candidato con ocho menciones, seguido de Drake, quien compite por siete premios.
Carlile y el frecuente colaborador de Drake, el productor Boi-1Da, tienen seis cada uno, mientras que Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris y Childish Gambino cuentan con cinco cada cual.
Maestra de ceremonias
La Academia de la Grabación anunció que la estrella del R&B debutará como anfitriona en la noche más importante de la industria musical.
Alicia Keys será la maestra de ceremonias de los premios Grammy 2019. La artista dijo en un comunicado, que ha ganado 15 Grammy a lo largo de su carrera, dijo que sabe "cómo es estar en ese escenario" y aseguró que llevará "toda esa atmósfera y energía" a la gala.
*Con información de AP.