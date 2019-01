Yalitza Aparicio supera las críticas y brilla en los Critics' Choice con su increíble atuendo

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @netflixfilm (@get_repost) @netflixfilm ・・・ “Sometimes, when I’m surrounded by a lot of people, I shake I’m so nervous. But I always remember what my sister told me — 'Don’t stay quiet. Speak, say things. When you are in front of an audience or with a lot of people, if you feel nervous, try not to look in their eyes. Try to see above their heads, and then you won’t be so nervous.' And so that’s what I try to do." — @deadline