FOTOS. Modelo plus size sorprende con el increíble parecido que tiene con Meghan Markle
En las redes sociales circulan varias fotografías de la modelo plus size que es comparada con la exactriz Meghan Markle.
Erica Lauren se ha convertido en toda una sensación en las redes sociales. La modelo plus size ha acaparado la atención por el gran parecido que tiene con Meghan Markle.
Recientemente, Lauren protagonizó una campaña de ropa, y desde ese entonces no ha dejado de recibir comentarios de usuarios que afirman que podría ser la “gemela” o la “doble” de la esposa del príncipe Harry.
View this post on Instagram
Just wrapped my last bit of work for the year, and to say I am grateful is an understatement. I got to end the year by booking a new client that has been on my bucket list since day 1! ☺️🙏🏼 Already so much for thankful and excited for in 2019 ❤️ It’s weird to think I managed to turn something as devastating as losing my dad in 2016 into the motivation to pursue modeling. Even though I was afraid to put myself out there, I was more afraid of the regret I would feel if I never went for it and I wanted to make him proud. Feeling so appreciative of the opportunities that I've been given, meeting new people, building this support system on @instagram and having an entirely new career that I love that I didn’t know was realistic. I can’t wait to share more work and moments with you! Do you have a “life is short” moment that made you wake up and make a change? Something that made you think twice about regret and not giving yourself a chance? I’d love to hear in the comments or DMs 😌❤️ #lifeisshort #doitafraid … … On set with @lanebryant @caciqueintimates Makeup by @elizabethcookmua Hair by @meagan_eggert Booking by @dorothycombsmodels ❤️
Según han afirmado varios medios, Erica fue elegida por la marca de ropa británica Simple Be por el gran parecido que tiene con la duquesa de Sussex.
Los usuarios de las redes sociales han enfatizado que Lauren y Markle tienen rasgos muy similares.
Ambas mujeres tienen el mismo color de cabello, pómulos parecidos, tono de piel y hasta una sonrisa similar.
“Meghan me parece impresionante, así que estoy muy halagada. No puedo negar que hay algunas similitudes”, afirmó la modelo durante una entrevista con el portal This Is Insider.
¿Quién es Erica Lauren?
La famosa modelo plus size es originaria de Pasadena, California. Lauren ha posado para marcas como Torrid, Fashion Nova, Ashley Stewart, Windsor y NY & Co/Fashion to Figure.
View this post on Instagram
No time like the present to post swim! 😝 Another image from one of my favorite shoots of late last year. Like a genius I had forgotten the matching bottom half of this suit at home but @i.mays said let’s shoot it anyway and see what we get🔥🔥🔥 Happy belated new year y’all! . 👙top from @swimsuitsforall #gabifreshxswimsuitsforall ‘18 collection
Asimismo, cabe resaltar que la doble de Meghan Markle se graduó de la USC Thornton School of Music. Además, tiene una maestría en administración de empresas.
Es bien sabido que, Lauren además de modelar, le gusta hablar sobre su salud, comida, lucha con el control de peso, música, maquillaje y sus viajes.
Actualmente cuenta con más de 255 mil seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram. Dentro de las imágenes que publica Lauren se pueden ver las actividades de su día a día. Asimismo, le gusta compartir instantáneas de moda.