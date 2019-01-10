FOTOS. Modelo plus size sorprende con el increíble parecido que tiene con Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

Just wrapped my last bit of work for the year, and to say I am grateful is an understatement. I got to end the year by booking a new client that has been on my bucket list since day 1! ☺️🙏🏼 Already so much for thankful and excited for in 2019 ❤️ It’s weird to think I managed to turn something as devastating as losing my dad in 2016 into the motivation to pursue modeling. Even though I was afraid to put myself out there, I was more afraid of the regret I would feel if I never went for it and I wanted to make him proud. Feeling so appreciative of the opportunities that I've been given, meeting new people, building this support system on @instagram and having an entirely new career that I love that I didn’t know was realistic. I can’t wait to share more work and moments with you! Do you have a “life is short” moment that made you wake up and make a change? Something that made you think twice about regret and not giving yourself a chance? I’d love to hear in the comments or DMs 😌❤️ #lifeisshort #doitafraid … … On set with @lanebryant @caciqueintimates Makeup by @elizabethcookmua Hair by @meagan_eggert Booking by @dorothycombsmodels ❤️