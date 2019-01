¿A Olivia Newton-John le queda poco tiempo de vida?

View this post on Instagram

We are so proud to announce @gaiaretreat has been recently honoured at the 2018 World Luxury Spa Awards & World Luxury Restaurant Awards held in Ireland. Taking out 2 coveted Global Wins – ‘Luxury Spa Restaurant’ and ‘Health & Wellness Cuisine’ plus Continent Winner – ‘Best Luxury Spa Retreat’ and Australian ‘Best Luxury Wellness Spa’. These outstanding Awards not only belong to our wonderful dedicated team but to YOU our valued guests and supporters. We live in the heartbeat of Gaia every day and THANK YOU ALL for sharing the rhythm. Gregg, Ruth, Olivia and Warwick – Gaia Directors