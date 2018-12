FOTOS. Miss Guatemala 2018 lleva alegría a niños del Jardín Infantil de la PNC

View this post on Instagram

“ONE WEEK AGO TODAY! Philippines, what an honour it was to carry your name across my heart. 🇵🇭 I am grateful for so, so much. This year all my prayers were answered. More so, I am so thankful I get to be with my loving parents and through Miss Universe, be able to bring joy to 104 million Filipinos this Christmas. Maligayang Pasko Philippines! Mahal ko kayo” – #MissUniverse @Catriona_Gray ❤️