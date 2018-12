Estas son las tradiciones navideñas reales que Meghan Markle tendrá que cumplir

View this post on Instagram

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 Meghan may be a member of the British royal family now, but she still knows how to cook the perfect American Thanksgiving feast! Can you believe that just one year ago, the Duchess of Sussex was celebrating Thanksgiving with her mom, Doria Ragland, in Los Angeles – then just four days later, she was back in London, where she and Prince Harry announced their engagement to the world? Time flies!!! Hope everyone who celebrates has a lovely day! 💕