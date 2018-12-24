FOTOS. Drew Barrymore sorprende con un antes y después de haber bajado 26 libras
La actriz estadounidense, Drew Barrymore compartió con sus seguidores de Instagram las impactantes imágenes de su pérdida de peso.
“El que persevera alcanza”, dice un famoso dicho, el cual le queda como anillo al dedo a Drew Barrymore. La actriz estadounidense sorprendió a sus fanáticos de Instagram con una serie de fotografías.
La actriz de 43 años enseñó a sus seguidores el cambio que ha sufrido tras perder 26 libras a base de entrenamiento.
View this post on Instagram
#TheWayItLooksToUs: WELLNESS … @marniealton When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality… Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place. You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF! At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help. I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When i have time off in 2019…I’m comin for ya! PS may I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts!
“Aquí estoy yo en una postura de antes y luego de 11 kilos en el mismo lugar”, explicó Barrymore en la famosa red social.
En las imágenes, se puede ver todo el proceso por el que atravesó la actriz en los últimos meses. “Mi cara es mucho más delgada. Esto me ha llevado mucho trabajo. Dieta y ejercicio y luchar como un león para hacerlo”, resaltó en la publicación la actriz.
Resultados
Barrymore afirmó que para perder las 26 libras se sometió a un intenso régimen de entrenamiento. La publicación se llenó de comentarios alentadores y destacan la fuerza de voluntad de la estrella de Hollywood.
En la primera fotografía Drew Barrymore aparece maquillada, pero al deslizar hacía la segunda imagen, la actriz aparece rota de dolor.
View this post on Instagram
#TheWayItLooksToUs : LIFE What I propose some days are great and beautiful Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout… But it all takes work! Which is good because we can achieve it. What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty… (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other) Can anyone relate?
La actriz que es vegana y realiza ejercicio a diario, también explicó que sus rutinas de ejercicio las comenzó días después de haber dado a luz.
Drew también habló sobre la relación de pareja con Will Kopelman y del papel de ambos como padres.
“Will y yo continuamos maravillados con lo que hicimos y tratamos para ser los mejores padres. No siempre es fácil y la cuestión es que nada en la vida nada lo es”, puntualizó la actriz.
View this post on Instagram
#TheWayItLooksToUs : RELATIONSHIPS Once upon a time… I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all. Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted. But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it. And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again. After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!