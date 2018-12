En un ajustado vestido Meghan Markle deja ver su avanzado embarazo

View this post on Instagram

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex was blooming today as she arrived for an entertainment-themed official engagement at the Royal Variety Charity care home. . . How lovely seeing the Duchess of Sussex out and about working another solo engagement. And looking confident, personable, and stunning in the process. I hope Duchess Meghan knows that she has so many supporters who think she's a wonderful self-made woman who is a true role model. 📸 Photos: PA, Max Mumby, Getty Images, Andrew Parsons/ i-Images, AP