Jennifer Aniston abre su corazón y confiesa por qué no se ha convertido en madre

View this post on Instagram

#JenniferAniston on staying off social media: “The one thing I have is maintaining this little circle of sanctity that’s my own. If I’m sitting here posting something about my dogs or I’m Boomeranging my coffee mug in the morning, that’s just giving away one more piece of something that is mine.” Link in bio for ELLE’s full January 2019 cover story. ELLE January 2019 credits:⁣ Cover star: #JenniferAniston⁣ Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia⁣ Photographer: @zoeygrossman⁣ Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell ⁣ Design director: @mhoopsdesign ⁣ Stylist: @edmondalison⁣ Makeup: @gucciwestman⁣ Hair: @mrchrismcmillan⁣ Nails: #MiwaKobayashi⁣ Wearing: @tomford, @jacquesmariemage