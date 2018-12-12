Jennifer Aniston abre su corazón y confiesa por qué no se ha convertido en madre
La actriz, a punto de cumplir 50 años, asegura que sus matrimonios fueron felices y que su actual vida sin pareja ni niños también lo es.
Jennifer Aniston ha reivindicado su faceta como mujer soltera, independiente y satisfecha con su estilo de vida y su trabajo.
Está en plena promoción de su última película, "Dumplin", y tiene otras dos producciones en marcha.
A 24 años después de estrenar Friends, la serie más exitosa de la historia, que le brindó fama mundial, sigue estando entre las tres intérpretes mejor pagadas, según la lista Forbes.
Por mucho años los fans se han preguntado por qué no ha tenido hijos a sus 49 años, y finalmente la estrella ha revelado la razón.
#JenniferAniston on staying off social media: “The one thing I have is maintaining this little circle of sanctity that’s my own. If I’m sitting here posting something about my dogs or I’m Boomeranging my coffee mug in the morning, that’s just giving away one more piece of something that is mine.” Link in bio for ELLE’s full January 2019 cover story. ELLE January 2019 credits: Cover star: #JenniferAniston Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @zoeygrossman Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell Design director: @mhoopsdesign Stylist: @edmondalison Makeup: @gucciwestman Hair: @mrchrismcmillan Nails: #MiwaKobayashi Wearing: @tomford, @jacquesmariemage
La protagonista de muchas películas de Hollywood ha confesado que le "aterra" la idea de ser madre, porque considera que no es la persona adecuada para vivir esa experiencia.
"Para serte totalmente sincera, me parece una perspectiva aterradora la de ser madre. Hay gente que está hecha para convertirse en esposas y tener bebés, pero yo no sé si yo tengo el instinto para ello, no estoy segura de que saliera de mí de forma natural", confesó durante una entrevista con la revista Elle.
Fueron exitosos
A punto de cumplir 50 años, ella indica que sus matrimonios con Brad Pitt y con Justin Theroux fueron felices, pero igualmente feliz es su vida de soltera y sin hijos.
"Creo que mis matrimonios fueron muy exitosos, en mi humilde opinión. Y cuando los dos llegaron a su final, fue el producto de una decisión meditada en la que las dos partes elegimos ser felices, y a veces la felicidad no se encuentra dentro de un matrimonio", dijo la actriz.
#JenniferAniston on her past marriages: “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore. At the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.” Link in bio for ELLE’s full January 2019 cover story. ELLE January 2019 credits: Cover star: #JenniferAniston Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @zoeygrossman Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell Design director: @mhoopsdesign Stylist: @edmondalison Makeup: @gucciwestman Hair: @mrchrismcmillan Nails: #MiwaKobayashi Wearing: @gucci, @cartier
Aseguró que la vida es una sola y hay que disfrutarla.
"No pienso quedarme en una situación en la que no me siento cómoda solo por miedo a no ser capaz de sobrevivir sola. Cuando algo no funciona se acaba y ya está. No es necesariamente un fracaso, creo que tenemos que librarnos de ciertos clichés y convenciones sociales que son fruto de mentes estrechas".
Jennifer Aniston spent a decade on ‘Friends’ and has starred in more than 30 movies, but the role that sticks to her most tenaciously is America’s Suffering Sweetheart. “We live in a society that messages women: By this age, you should be married; by this age, you should have children,” Aniston told ELLE. “That’s a fairy tale. That’s the mold we’re slowly trying to break out of.” Link in bio for ELLE’s full January 2019 cover story. ELLE January 2019 credits: Cover star: #JenniferAniston Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Photographer: @zoeygrossman Chief photography director: @alixbcampbell Design director: @mhoopsdesign Stylist: @edmondalison Makeup: @gucciwestman Hair: @mrchrismcmillan Nails: #MiwaKobayashi