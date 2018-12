Las fotos de Becky G en el Madison Square Garden que dejan sin aliento

View this post on Instagram

MOOD • Today is a great day. Meetings with the Record label in NYC. The release of my @colourpopcosmetics collab is officially out and available. Performing at @TheGarden for the very first time tonight. I’m excited and blessed for everything that’s happened and all that is to come. The good and the bad. Nothing and no one will stop me. Thankful. 🙏🏽💋 • 💄: @missangiemar • hair: @cynthiaglam • fit: @sarugeneral X @iamfrankieg – Supreme, Bape