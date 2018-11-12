Famosos que encarnaron a los héroes de Marvel lamentan muerte de Stan Lee
Las celebridades se volcaron a las redes sociales para despedir al co-creador de Marvel Stan Lee quien falleció este 12 de noviembre del 2018 a los 95 años.
Celebridades como Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland, Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., entre otros, lloran la muerte de Stan Lee.
Los protagonistas de las películas de Marvel Comics se volcaron en las redes sociales para despedir a uno de los dibujantes más famosos de los últimos años.
El también productor de cine falleció este lunes, según confirmó su hija a TMZ.
“Mi padre amó a todos sus fans, fue el hombre más decente y grande”, dijo Joan Celia Lee.
Uno de los primero en reaccionar fue el actor que da vida en la pantalla grande a Deadpool.
“Rayos. Descansa en paz Stan. Gracias por todo”, escribió.
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss and Ray Bradbury. That’s where it begins and ends with me. To those of us who have been so deeply affected by the humanity of his imagination, the understanding of reaching beyond our potential and the necessity of tapping into our immeasurable imaginations, we thank you and are forever indebted. Rest In Peace Dear Stan. You made our time here a better one. #ripstanlee @robliefeld
Otros famosos también lloran
El músico Genne Simmons envió un mensaje al escritor tras conocer su deceso.
“A Stan Lee. Gracias por hacer de mi infancia algo mucho más emocionante con tus increíbles superhéroes. Gracias por inspirarme a soñar y pensar en grande.
To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP.
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018
Por su parte el universo de cómics de DC también escribieron unas emotivas palabras dedicadas a Lee.
“Cambió la forma en la que veremos a los superhéroes y los cómics modernos siempre llevarán su indeleble marca. Su entusiasmo infectuoso nos recuerda por qué nos enamoramos con estas historietas en primer lugar”.
He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.
— DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018
We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0
— Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018
Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018