Famosos que encarnaron a los héroes de Marvel lamentan muerte de Stan Lee

Las celebridades se volcaron a las redes sociales para despedir al co-creador de Marvel Stan Lee quien falleció este 12 de noviembre del 2018 a los 95 años.

Por Luisa María Godínez

Celebridades como Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland, Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., entre otros, lloran la muerte de Stan Lee.

Los protagonistas de las películas de Marvel Comics se volcaron en las redes sociales para despedir a uno de los dibujantes más famosos de los últimos años.

El también productor de cine falleció este lunes, según confirmó su hija a TMZ.

“Mi padre amó a todos sus fans, fue el hombre más decente y grande”, dijo Joan Celia Lee.

Uno de los primero en reaccionar fue el actor que da vida en la pantalla grande a Deadpool.

Rayos. Descansa en paz Stan. Gracias por todo”, escribió.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks for everything, Stan.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Otros famosos también lloran

El músico Genne Simmons envió un mensaje al escritor tras conocer su deceso.

“A Stan Lee. Gracias por hacer de mi infancia algo mucho más emocionante con tus increíbles superhéroes. Gracias por inspirarme a soñar y pensar en grande.

Por su parte el universo de cómics de DC también escribieron unas emotivas palabras dedicadas a Lee.

Cambió la forma en la que veremos a los superhéroes y los cómics modernos siempre llevarán su indeleble marca. Su entusiasmo infectuoso nos recuerda por qué nos enamoramos con estas historietas en primer lugar”.

View this post on Instagram

You will be missed Stan. Rest in peace. ❤️

A post shared by MBB 👻 (@milliebobbybrown) on

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo