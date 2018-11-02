VIDEO.Bella Thorne se desnuda y su sexy movimiento muestra sin censura su parte baja
A través de sus redes sociales la actriz y cantante sorprendió a todos sus seguidores con un clip que le quitó la respiración a más de uno.
Bella Thorne aparece completamente "desnuda" en un video que publicó en sus redes sociales, pero su sexy movimiento la hace mostrar sin censura su parte baja.
La exestrella de Disney dejó atrás aquella inocente imagen que mostró en la serie "Shake It Up".
Ahora, la actriz estadounidense es considerada como una de las jóvenes actrices más sensuales y extovertidas de la industria.
En el video se puede observar a Bella en una sesión fotográfica en donde se quito la ropa para enseñar más de la cuenta para encender a sus fans.
La publicación causó mucho furor en Instagram, ya que la actriz tuvo que tumbar el video, o al menos no publicar la parte polémica donde se le puede ver su parte íntima.
Feliz y enamorada
Con el transcurso de los años, Bella dejó la imagen de niña buena para dar paso a una desenfadada mujer que no le teme a los prejuicios de la sociedad.
Se luce sin tapujos, Instagram se ha convertido en su medio favorito de desinhibición.
Después de revelar su bisexualdiad, Bella se ha mostrado muy enamorada de su novia, la cantante Tana Mongeau.
En las redes sociales ambas se muestran muy cariñosas y declarándose su amor.
View this post on Instagram
So proud of this bb girl working so hard on her music shout out to @modsun for making a smash w her. Shout out to @dani_thorne and me for making a dope ass label that runs strictly on artist creativity. Shoutout to @jenergizerr for making everything come to life. And shout out to the one the only @irvgotti187 for believing in the filthy fangs gang. @ffrecords #fuckup LINK IN MY BIO WATCH THE VIDEO ^^^^
View this post on Instagram
a year ago this weekend, i met a girl at a music festival who i had no idea would change my life forever. it's so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you're surrounded by love you never thought was possible. what started with a viral kissing pic turned to you being the love of my life.. you swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did, you signed me to your label & brought me on every journey with you, you fought for me with everything in you when you didn't have to. you never gave up on me, you stayed when the going got tough, you encouraged me to be me. you'd wipe the makeup off my face or undo the facetune lmao.. you'd make me put on silly costumes and wild makeup and not care what anyone had to say. you got a matching tattoo of something i said to you without hesitation… you'd hold me when i cry…. you are the most perfect, incredible, talented, confident, resilient, STRONG, SELFLESS individual i've ever met & every second i spend with you i'm inspired & grateful. here's to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries. it's just love. it feels like just yesterday i was drunkenly bothering you at life is beautiful. thanks for wanting me to stick around & bother you endlessly. I love you Annabella Avery Thorne, I wish every person saw you through my eyes. but I'm lucky they don't WITCHO SEXY ASSSSSS