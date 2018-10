Destrozan con críticas a Sofía Vergara por mostrar un rostro muy cambiado

View this post on Instagram

@SofiaVergara shows her support in our annual #BreastCancerAwareness campaign, wearing the “Rose Romancing” lingerie set to serve as a reminder to keep healthy and get checked regularly. The campaign launches today on the birthday of Stella’s mother, Linda McCartney. We hope to raise greater awareness around the disease to positively encourage pride in women, and to love and celebrate our breasts. In 2018, over 266,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women and men. Nearly 41,000 women are expected to die in 2018 from breast cancer, though there has been a decrease in death rates since 1989. Latin women specifically have lower rates of breast cancer screening and far more limited access to formal health care than other ethnicities in the US. Each and every person, regardless of where they live, what they look like, or what they believe in, can be affected and deserves access to preventative education, holistic support, and advanced breast cancer care. A cause very personal to Stella, the “Rose Romancing” set will benefit leading charities and support centres worldwide, including the #LindaMcCartneyCentre in Liverpool, the Hello Beautiful Foundation (@HBCancerUK) in London, and Memorial @SloanKettering in New York, to support their work in providing the most advanced early detection programmes and treatments for patients with breast cancer. #StellaCares #BCA2018 #BCA #StellaLingerie #StellasWorld