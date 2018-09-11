Actor de Disney fue arrestado por posesión de arma en el aeropuerto de Los Ángeles
David Henri protagonizó junto a Selena Gómez la serie "Los hechiceros de Waverly Place" de Disney Channel y ahora está bajo arresto en Los Ángeles.
El actor David Henrie quien protagonizó “Los hechiceros de Waverly Place” fue detenido por portar un arma cargada en el aeropuerto de Los Ángeles, informó el portal TMZ.
El arma fue detectada por las autoridades cuando el actor de 29 años pasaba por el control de seguridad.
Tras lo sucedido, Henrie fue arrestado y enviado a una prisión cercana, donde permanece bajo custodia.
Además de la serie original de Disney Channel, también participó en algunos capítulos de la popular serie "Hoy I Met Your Mother".
¡Será papá!
Recientemente anunció que junto a su esposa, Maria Cahill, están esperando una hija.
"Después de casarme mi vida comenzó a tener un sentido y una importancia que es indescriptible que nunca sentí antes y que han hecho una mejor persona", compartió la estrella en su Instagram Stories.
Y agregó, "No puedo esperar a ver lo que trae ser padre".
View this post on Instagram
ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing “I Loved Her First”. I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother 😂😂😂 #baby #itsagirl #poppa #dad
Henrie también compartió un video de la pareja en una fiesta donde revelaron el sexo del bebé, donde descubrieron que están esperando una niña.
"ES UNA NIÑA ES UNA NIÑA ES UNA NIÑA ES UNA NIÑA. ¡Soy papá! Estoy tan lleno de emoción, tenía que compartir esto con ustedes", escribió en Instagram. "Ya estoy cantando Amor a primera vista".
View this post on Instagram
#TBT to the greatest day of my life, the day I married my best friend. Shout out to @people for the insanely great articles they've written (link in bio for the most recent article). I also have to thank our incredible Florist @losangelesfloralcouture . Our amazing Wildflower Linens person http://www.wildflowerlinens.com. Our perfect Vintage Furniture which added the exact feel we wanted @etablirshop. And our beautiful Invitations & Calligraphy Mirrors https://www.invitationsla.com. Also our Uplights and Photobooth @jjthedjevents by @ensembleevents @duckduckbooth. And our amazing Day of Coordinator – Ashley Elaine @Get1Up http://www.1upent.com. Also our Plate Settings @rentalavenue https://www.instagram.com/rentalavenue/. And our amazing Wedding Bands @debebians
View this post on Instagram
It was truly and honor to have my whole cast come to my big day! Could be more blessed and appreciative of all that we did together… Many memories I'll never forget and always cherish. @selenagomez @jaketaustin @comeagainjen14 @daviddeluise and @maria_cb! @christineskariphotography