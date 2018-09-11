Actor de Disney fue arrestado por posesión de arma en el aeropuerto de Los Ángeles

View this post on Instagram

ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing “I Loved Her First”. I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother 😂😂😂 #baby #itsagirl #poppa #dad