Fallece famosa Miss Universo víctima de cáncer

Rest in power you gorgeous queen. #ChelsiSmith “was the first woman of African-American descent to win the Miss Texas USA pageant. Chelsi Smith won the competition in 1995 and went on to become Miss USA and Miss Universe that same year.” Friends and family say that she has passed. #womenempowerment #blackgirlmagic #womenrock #strongertogether #RIP #TrueBeauty