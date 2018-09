Encuentran muerto al exnovio de Ariana Grande, el rapero Mac Miller

View this post on Instagram

i literally was in the bathroom and I screamed the hell out i never thought this could ever happen, ofc guys we have to respect Mac he has been there for Ariana in her most delicate moments and he has tried his best to make her happy , but we have to respect and Ariana and Pete too !!! stop spreading negativity, we don’t know what has happened behind the scenes, Ariana disabled her comments because of the negativity, I wonder how Ariana feels right now because they’ve had an friendship for an long time , again I feel so bad for him , Rest In Peace Mac Miller . #arianagrande