Madonna "espanta" a sus fans con foto sin nada de ropa a los 60 años

Finally and at last its my Birthday! 🎂💕🎉🌈🍾💕💃🏾🎂♥️🇲🇦. I have survived! 🔥🔥🔥!Life is Beautiful! #gucci #Marakesh #magic #adventure! @gucci @southpawvintagenyc @ericksonbeamon @temperleylondon

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT