Duras críticas a Disney por la actriz que podría ser "La Sirenita " en el Live Action

Yes the rumor is true, we have heard that Disney has offered the role of Ariel to Zendaya, we teased this months ago. – Art by: @bosslogic check out TheDisInsider.com for the full story. #thedisinsider #ariel #zendaya #thelittlemermaid #disney #movie #film #like #love #follow #cinema #tag #share

A post shared by Your #1 Disney film source🎥 (@thedisinsider) on Aug 23, 2018 at 9:30am PDT