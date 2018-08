FOTOS. Famosos que no esconden sus preferencias sexuales y siguen siendo los "más deseados del mundo"

NEW VIDEO!! for this episode of #chosenfamily queer people around the world face discrimination, imprisonment, & even death simply for being who they are. in the latest #ChosenFamily episode, i introduce y'all to @voices4_, an activist group standing up for queer people worldwide &I joined them at a NYC action. [Watch now! LINK IN BIO]

A post shared by tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) on Jun 14, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT