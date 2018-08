Tras embarazo Blac Chyna recupera sexy figura y con poca ropa lo demuestra

Blac Chyna and Teen Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Breakup After 3 Months of Dating . . Blac Chyna and her rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay have split. The musician – whose real name is Jay Bradley – announced their breakup on his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing, “@ blacchyna and I are no longer together.” . . . Bradley, 18, has since deleted the post. A rep for Chyna declined to comment. Chyna, 30, and Bradley were first spotted together at the end of February getting cozy on a bowling date in Los Angeles. #ybnnahmir #rapper #blacchyna #celebrity #ybnl #rap #robkardashian #celebritystyle #ybn #hiphop #blacchynaobsessed #fashion #lilpump #rappers #blacchynasharpie #celebritynews #ybnlnation #rapperlife #blacchynaworld #celebritystylist #ybnalmightyjay #music #blacchynasnaps #celebrityfashion #rapperswil #blacchynanudes #celebritygossip #ybnotv ##michygist_blog #blacchynala

A post shared by michygist9ja (@michygist9ja) on Jun 20, 2018 at 12:42am PDT