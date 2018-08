“Absentia” es un thriller con un estilo nórdico para la televisión

#Repost @axn_la It's time to profile yourself according to @brunobichir, be honest and tell us, who would you be in this mystery? #EmilyByrne #JackByrne or #NickDurand? Why? 👁 #AbsentiaAXN new series, every MONDAY 10PM on @axn_la & @canalaxn! #ABSENTIA #southamerica #centralamerica #mexico #axn #stanakatic #patrickheusinger #neiljackson #tvseries #psycologicalthriller #psychologist #sonypictures #sonypicturestelevision

A post shared by Absentia (@absentiaseries) on Aug 2, 2018 at 1:29pm PDT