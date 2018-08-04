Las confesiones de Jennifer Aniston que nunca antes había dicho
La actriz habló de su separación con Justin Theroux, de los prejuicios a los que se enfrenta por no querer tener hijos y de la posibilidad de que "Friends" regrese a la pantalla chica.
Gracias a la serie Friends, Jennifer Aniston ha sido una de las actrices mejor pagadas de la televisión y de las más reconocidas a nivel mundial.
A sus 49 años siente que no tiene que dar explicaciones de su vida personal a nadie y menos a la prensa.
Jennifer Aniston has dealt with the tabloids for her entire career, but lately it seems relentless. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken,” she tells dear friend @MMcNearney in our September cover story. “First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they’re not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do.” | Photographed by @BenHassett; Styled by @JuliaVonBoehm
Así lo reveló en una sincera entrevista para la revista InStyle, en la cual la estrella de Hollywood habló de todo sin miedo al qué dirán.
También aprovechó para defenderse de las acusaciones que le hacen por su fallidas relaciones, siendo la más visible, la que tuvo con Brad Pitt. Su última fue con Justin Theroux.
"Con todo el respeto, no tengo el corazón roto. Cuando una pareja se separa en Hollywood, es a la mujer a la que se desprecia", criticó Aniston.
Tras siete años de relación, Aniston y Justin Theroux anunciaron su separación en febrero de este año.
"Se trata de una decisión mutua y hecha con amor". Es el segundo matrimonio fallido para la actriz, quien previamente estuvo casada con Brad Pitt (2000-2005).
Los prejuicios que enfrenta
La artista expuso que existe una presión sobre las mujeres para que sean madres, y si no lo son, entonces se consideran bienes dañados.
"Jen se niega a tener un bebé porque es egoísta y comprometida a su carrera", son algunas de las acusaciones que recibe.
Talk about her all you like, but with great friends, new projects, and still-perfect hair, September cover star Jennifer Aniston is doing just fine. And at 49, she knows who she is. That means no boundaries, no bullshit, and lots of laughing. “For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd,” she tells her close friend @MMcNearney, who interviewed her for her refreshingly candid cover story. “I guess they’re feeding into some sort of need the public has, but I focus on my work, my friends, my animals, and how we can make the world a better place. That other stuff is junk food that needs to go back in its drawer.” Read the full interview at the link in bio. | Photographed by @BenHassett; Styled by @JuliaVonBoehm
"Son suposiciones imprudentes. Nadie sabe lo que pasa detrás. Nadie sabe lo sensible que eso puede ser para mi pareja y para mi. No saben por lo que pasamos emocionalmente o de salud", expresó .
"Siempre hay presión a las mujeres de ser madres y si no lo son, entonces no sirven. A lo mejor mi propósito en este mundo no es para procrear. A lo mejor tengo otras cosas por hacer", sentenció sobre la presión social que tienen las mujeres sobre la maternidad.
Además habló del sexismo que vivió en sus años de carrera y del papel que la sociedad les asigna a las mujeres.
"Cuando una mujer se separa, la mujer queda triste y sola; ella es el fracaso. ¿Cuándo fue la última vez que leíste acerca de un hombre divorciado y sin hijos conocido como solterón?".
Jennifer Aniston’s been a cover star many times over, but she still admits to getting nervous the night before a big shoot. As she told us on set in LA at the Sheats-Goldstein House, “I’m always nervous the night before. Just always, I don’t know why. For over 20 years—maybe it keeps it exciting.” We followed along as Jen — plus a glam squad that includes her longtime hairstylist @MrChrisMcMillan and makeup artist @GucciWestman — posed for our September cover in menswear-inspired looks. This is how the shoot came together!
Entre sus confesiones también dijo que "fantasea" con hacer una reunión de "Friends", el show televisivo que la llevó a la fama.
"Realmente el mejor trabajo que tuve. No sé cómo sería hoy, pero nunca se sabe".