Publican video de la hija de Carlos Vives desnuda echándose un clavado

• excited to finally, personally announce this beautiful campaign. • from my ancestral home over in Medellin, brought to you by two incredibly strong women that left everything behind to follow their dream… i give you all @soulintimates … • when i started this whole adventure behind the camera, I had many versions of what my purpose was.. amongst them, a protest to the saturated portrayal of big asses and big tits in the nude, intimate and health media targeted towards women particularly in latin culture. this same phenomenon seemed to go hand in hand with the inmense popularity of breast implants, buttock augmentation and consmetic mutilation even at ages as young as 15 in young women in latin culture. this correlation isn’t a coincidence in my opinion, injecting unnatural matter into our breasts and and bodies to look like a certain shape is almost directly influenced by the media’s obession with showing one body type as the accepted norm for our beauty standards… this makes me proud to see my tiny ass plastered on a lingerie campaign back in my country 🙌🏽 • we are the endless possibilites of our societies• i wanna invite each of you to an opportunity to treat yourself 🍾 lingerie is about allowing ourselves to enjoy our intimate beauty ! it is truly work of the soul . 🕊 • Descuento del 25% para compras por www.soulintimates.com Válido hasta Agosto 1 de 2018 Con el código: LUCYVIVES •

